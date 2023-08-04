2nd teen dies from injuries sustained in July 23 double shooting in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old teen has died from injuries in a July 23 shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, making him the second teen to die as a result of the gunfire.

The shooting unfolded about 6:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of E. 8th Street in the city's Historic Northeast neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene and located a teen, identified as 16-year-old Adan Morales-Alvarado, on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A second teen was transported to an area hospital in critical condition on the day of the shooting.

On Friday, a KCPD spokesperson said the teen, identified as Angel Macias, died at the hospital about 10 a.m. He would've turned 16 this month.

There's no word on what led to the violence and no suspect has been located related to the shooting.

