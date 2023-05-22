2nd woman dies after Thursday night shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second victim has died after three women were shot late Thursday night at a home in the 2700 block of North 123rd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

The KCK Police Department provided an update Monday that 51-year-old Penny Smith, who lived in the home, died Sunday at an area hospital.

Police previously confirmed that Smith's daughter — Kristy C. Thow, 29, of Shawnee — died shortly after the shooting.

A third woman who was also struck by gunfire has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

KCKPD said the adult male suspect, Christopher Smith, 51, who was also a resident of the home where the shooting took place, died at the scene from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Those experiencing abuse can call 911, the Rose Brooks Crisis Hotline at 816-861-6100, the Friends of Yates Hotline at 913-321-0951, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 for help.

Those in Kansas City, Kansas, in need of protection from abuse can call KCKPD Victim Services at 913-573-5616.

