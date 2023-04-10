3 injured in stabbing Sunday night at music festival in Belton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a stabbing at "a crowded music event" on Sunday in Belton, according to the Belton Police Department.

Belton police responded shortly before 8:20 p.m. to a reported fight with a potential stabbing at a music festival in the 16200 block of McDonald Lane.

Carril Los Amigos at 16210 McDonald Lane in Belton hosted a concert Sunday featuring multiple musical groups.

When officers arrived to the festival, they found a man near the parking lot wearing no shirt with what looked like blood on his head. Police said the man had an empty knife sheath on his belt.

A witness told officers that the man had stabbed another man.

The victim was located at the venue's security checkpoint and was transported to an area emergency room with multiple wounds to his neck, arm and torso.

The suspect also was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Belton police said he was medically cleared from the hospital and transported to the Belton City Jail, where he awaits charges.

Police located a knife at the scene then later learned of two additional victims who transported themselves to an emergency room Sunday night.

One person had injuries to their hands, while the other had a stab wound in the left torso.

Another unrelated stabbing in Belton took place earlier on Easter Sunday at a storage complex.

One victim is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody in the stabbing.

