KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three juvenile males were arrested after allegedly firing a weapon near 66th Street and Prospect Avenue in Gladstone.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gladstone police officers responded to the area and located three juvenile males.

Two of the juveniles cooperated with officers, while one attempted to flee. All three males were arrested.

No damage or injuries have been reported as a result of the gunfire.

NKC Early Education Center and NKC Technology Center are near the scene.

