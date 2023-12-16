3 men dead, 1 in critical condition after report of carbon monoxide in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department located three deceased men and one man in critical condition while responding to a report of carbon monoxide Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 6:50 a.m., the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fuller Avenue on a report of carbon monoxide.

Crews located three deceased Hispanic men between the ages of 20 and 40.

A man between ages 30 and 40 was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

An investigation from KCFD has determined that an indoor generator is suspected of causing carbon monoxide poisoning.

Back in November, two men and one teenage male died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a gas-powered generator running inside a home.

After the incident in November, KCFD Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said that carbon monoxide detectors are essential for alerting you to deadly gasses.

“If you do not have that [carbon monoxide] detector to go off and alert you to wake up, unfortunately, you are probably not going to wake up,” Hopkins said.

KCMO residents can receive a free detector through the Healthy Homes Rental Inspection Program at the KCMO Health Department.

The investigation into Saturday's report of carbon monoxide is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

