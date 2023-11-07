Co-worker remembers men killed by carbon monoxide poisoning as hard workers, 'good people'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A co-worker of two men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday said he will remember the two for being happy and constantly working to provide for their families.

“That’s good people, you know. We’ve known for a while already,” Jose Martinez said. “Feel really bad for family. Those guys are really young guys.”

One of the men's sons lived in the residence as well and also died in the incident. The victims were ages 42, 34 and 14, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Martinez said the men were from Honduras and were working in Kansas City to send money back to their families.

KCFD ruled the deaths to be an accident due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause was determined to be a generator running inside the home that was being used to power a few devices as the home did not have power.

KCFD Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said the gas-powered generator created the deadly gas while the men were sleeping, not waking them.

“If you do not have that [carbon monoxide] detector to go off and alert you to wake up, unfortunately, you are probably not going to wake up,” Hopkins said.

The city of Kansas City confirmed carbon monoxide detectors are not required in single-family homes and there are no exceptions based on a structure's age or type.

KCMO residents can receive a free detector through the Healthy Homes Rental Inspection Program at the KCMO Health Department.

Residents and landlords can reach out to the Healthy Homes program by calling 816-513-6464.

