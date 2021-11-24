3 people shot Tuesday in a house in Ferrelview, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting Tuesday night wounded three people inside a home in Ferrelview, Missouri.

A caller told the Platte County Sheriff's Office that the victims were shot in a house near the Brightwell Estates Mobile Home Park in the 500 block of Heady Avenue, according to a sheriff's department news release.

The three victims are being treated at area hospitals and are in stable condition, according to the news release.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

