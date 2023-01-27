3 teens accused of vandalizing Blue Valley High School press box with antisemitic, racist slurs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three teens are accused of spray painting racist, antisemitic and homophobic messages on the press box at Blue Valley High School.

The teens were each charged in Johnson County with one count of burglary to a building, a level 7 non-person felony and criminal damage to a property, a level 9 non-person felony.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the teens because they're minors.

The vandals allegedly spray painted the hateful messages inside the press box and on walls and doors at the school on Jan. 16.

Parents and students from Blue Valley High School were left rattled by the incident.

