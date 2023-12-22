3 victims of carbon monoxide poisoning on Dec. 16 in KCMO identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three out of four victims of a carbon monoxide poisoning on Dec. 16 in Kansas City, Missouri, have been identified.

Three males, Milton Gutierrez, 28; Carlos Carazo, 33; Bernardo Valladares, 57, succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning from a suspected generator at 1018 Fuller Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

An additional male victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition. An update on his condition has not yet been provided.

