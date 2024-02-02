4 people injured in possible DUI crash Thursday night in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were hospitalized Thursday night after a possible drunk-driving crash involving two vehicles near U.S. 40 and South Hardy Avenue in Independence.

A Ford Explorer traveling south on Hardy failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an westbound Ford Taurus on federal highway around 11:15 p.m., according to the Independence Police Department.

The driver of the Explorer was ejected from the vehicle and suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Taurus and a passenger in both of the vehicles also were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The crash remains under investigation, but during the initial investigation it was discovered that the Ford Explorer didn’t stop for a stop sign,” Independence police said in a statement. “There is also evidence that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.”

Police said the crash was not related to a brief vehicle pursuit that Independence patrol officers joined on Interstate 70 near U.S. 40 around the same time. The incidents were close in proximity and timing but no connected, an Independence police spokesman said.

