4 shot Sunday afternoon in 4400 block of South Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were shot Sunday afternoon in the 4400 block of South Benton, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the area.

Upon arrival, the four victims were located. All four sustained non-life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

This shooting was one of several violent incidents over the weekend in KCMO.

A 22-year-old was killed in an altercation early Friday morning, and a 15-year-old was killed in a shootout later that same day.

Community members came together to honor Aaron Amparan, 15, at a vigil Saturday.

"It’s really heartbreaking. It didn’t use to be like this," said Lauren Kyles, a resident of Amparan's neighborhood who watched him grow up.

There have been 159 homicides in KCMO this year. In 2021, there were 157 total homicides, and in 2022, there were 170.

