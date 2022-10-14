44-year-old man sentenced for July 2020 murder in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe announced in a press release Friday a 44-year-old man has been sentenced in the July 2020 murder of Jessica Leigh Smith.
Judge Timothy P. McCarthy sentenced Clyde James Barnes, Jr. to various lengths of prison, jail-time Thursday, concerning five counts:
- Count 1: Premeditated first-degree murder
- Life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years
- Count 2: Aggravated burglary
- 172 months
- Count 3: Tampering with an electronic monitoring device
- 19 months
- Count 4: Criminal threat
- Seven months
- Count 5: Violation of a protection order
- 12 months jail
The first four counts will run consecutively with the sentence for Count 5 set to run concurrently with Count 1.
In 2020, officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. on July 5 to a residence in the 800 block of North Hamilton Street. Police discovered Jessica Leigh Smith deceased inside the home.
Based on an investigation by the Olathe Police Department and Johnson County Crime Lab, Barnes was then arrested.
