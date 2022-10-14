44-year-old man sentenced for July 2020 murder in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe announced in a press release Friday a 44-year-old man has been sentenced in the July 2020 murder of Jessica Leigh Smith.

Judge Timothy P. McCarthy sentenced Clyde James Barnes, Jr. to various lengths of prison, jail-time Thursday, concerning five counts :

Count 1: Premeditated first-degree murder

Life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years

Count 2: Aggravated burglary

172 months

Count 3: Tampering with an electronic monitoring device

19 months

Count 4: Criminal threat

Seven months

Count 5: Violation of a protection order

12 months jail



The first four counts will run consecutively with the sentence for Count 5 set to run concurrently with Count 1.

In 2020, officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. on July 5 to a residence in the 800 block of North Hamilton Street . Police discovered Jessica Leigh Smith deceased inside the home.

Based on an investigation by the Olathe Police Department and Johnson County Crime Lab, Barnes was then arrested.

