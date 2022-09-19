5 in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Blue Springs, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department has provided an update after a shooting Saturday night near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Police have now confirmed that five people were injured in the shooting. Police said Saturday that the victims may have been riding motorcycles.

All five individuals received serious injuries in the shooting and are currently receiving care at hospitals in the area.

Blue Springs police also say that there have been several arrests in the shooting, and the department is working to identify additional suspect information. The department is continuing the investigation into the shooting.

There is no risk to the public related to the shooting.

