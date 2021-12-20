57-year-old Belton man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 57-year-old Belton man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 45-year-old woman over the weekend.

Michael H. Tate was booked into the Cass County Jail on Sunday morning and is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Tate is being held without bond.

Belton police responded to a reported death shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night in the 600 block of North Scott Avenue.

Arriving officers found a woman, later identified as Mattie Eisenbrant of Belton, dead from a gunshot wound.

She lived at the residence with Tate, who was her boyfriend, according to information from Belton police.

Tate is due in Cass County Circuit Court on Feb. 3.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .