57-year-old Belton man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 57-year-old Belton man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 45-year-old woman over the weekend.
Michael H. Tate was booked into the Cass County Jail on Sunday morning and is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
Tate is being held without bond.
Belton police responded to a reported death shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night in the 600 block of North Scott Avenue.
Arriving officers found a woman, later identified as Mattie Eisenbrant of Belton, dead from a gunshot wound.
She lived at the residence with Tate, who was her boyfriend, according to information from Belton police.
Tate is due in Cass County Circuit Court on Feb. 3.
