6 Independence police officers to be stationed inside Independence Center Mall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Center Mall built a new police substation with office space for six Independence officers.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new police substation as a proactive measure to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in Independence Center," Holly Solomon, leasing director at Independence Center, stated in a news release. "By establishing a visible and accessible presence of law enforcement within our community, we are taking a significant step toward creating a fun and safe environment for all."

Violent incidents have plagued the mall, including the November 2023 murder of 19-year-old Karla Brown.

Mall officials expect the new substation to not only provide police protection but also serve as a community resource for people seeking answers about law enforcement matters, according to the release.

"We believe that this new police substation will not only improve response times and enhance security measures but also foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the community," Solomon said. "Together, we can work toward building a safer, stronger and more united environment at Independence Center."

The mall, built in 1974, is located at 18801 East 39th St. It's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Independence Center Mall has over 100 retail stores, according to its website.

The mall plans a public celebration of the new substation at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

