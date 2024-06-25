Family of pregnant woman killed at Independence Center wants mall, security held accountable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Karla Brown, the pregnant woman who was killed in a shooting last November at Independence Center, filed a lawsuit claiming the mall and private security company it hired did not do enough to prevent the shooting.

On Nov. 10, 2023, a shootout between two groups of people broke out at the mall, killing Brown and injuring three others. Brown was not connected to either group involved in the shootout.

RELATED | Witnesses of the Independence Center shooting recall being in lockdown

The lawsuit, which was filed in April, stated that Independence Mall Holding and Patrol KC were negligent in securing the mall. The lawsuit claims the mall and security company failed to provide reasonable security, employ security personnel, protect Brown from "foreseeable" danger and properly train and supervise employees.

Earlier this month, lawyers representing the mall filed a response to the lawsuit, stating the mall fulfilled its duty by hiring Patrol KC, which meets the security measures outlined in the Business Premises Safety Act.

The response also asserts other individuals were responsible for the incident.

MarkAnthony Greer is charged with three counts of armed criminal action and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

A judge is set to review the case Aug. 12.

—