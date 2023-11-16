Watch Now
Pregnant 19-year-old woman shot at Independence Center removed from life support, dies

Tina Ellison
Karla Brown, who is pregnant, was shot in a shootout between two groups of people at the Independence Center mall on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Her family says she is currently on life support as of Nov. 11.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 15:46:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pregnant woman who was struck by gunfire last week during a shooting at Independence Center died Thursday after family took her off life support.

Karla Brown, 19, was shot in the head after she sat down in a chair 30 feet from the mall entrance after a group of people she was with became involved in a verbal altercation that turned violent in the mall breezeway last Friday afternoon.

Brown remained on life support for several days as the family started the organ-donation process.

Brown was 20 weeks pregnant with a son she planned to name Max. Doctors lost his heartbeat on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged MarkAnthony Greer with several felony counts in connection to the shooting, which injured three other people.

A family friend established a GoFundMe, which provides additional details about Brown

