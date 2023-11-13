Watch Now
Man charged in shooting at Independence Center that injured 4, including pregnant woman

KSHB 41 News staff
Posted at 4:16 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 17:36:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused in a shooting that injured four people, including a pregnant woman, Friday at the Independence Center, prosecutors announced.

MarkAnthony Greer is charged with three counts of armed criminal action and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting left Karla Brown, 19, critically injured. Family confirmed to KSHB 41 News Brown is on life support and was expecting a baby boy at the time of the shooting.

Surveillance video captured two groups passing each other at the entrance of the mall.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a person who was in Geer's group had dated someone in the group Brown was with.

A witness told police Greer's group was exiting the mall when someone in Brown's group allegedly pulled out a gun.

As a verbal argument ensued, Brown went to a bench and sat down, but still sustained a shot to her head.

A witness told detectives Greer was upset someone said hi to his girlfriend.

Greer was also shot in the back, but denied having a gun.


