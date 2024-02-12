63-year-old man dies in rural Paola house fire in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities in Miami County said a 63-year-old rural Paola man died Friday in a house fire.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a social-media post Monday morning that crews from the Fontana, Osawatomie and Paola fire departments responded to a burning house in the 19000 block of West 351st Street.

Inside, they discovered the body of the home’s owner, David E. Martin.

“We send our condolences to Mr. Martin’s family during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of Martin’s death.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal also is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Investigations Division at 913-294-3232 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

