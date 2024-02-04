7 injured in crash Sunday afternoon in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven people were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Emergency crews responded around 1:30 p.m. to Raytown Road between East 87th Street and East 90th Terrace.

A spokesperson with the KCMO Fire Department said multiple extractions were needed.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41

Of the seven parties transferred to area hospitals, police said four were juveniles and three were adults. Police also said one juvenile and one adult were in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

