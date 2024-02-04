Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

7 injured in crash Sunday afternoon in KCMO

7 injury crash feb 4.jpg
Brian Luton/KSHB 41
7 injury crash feb 4.jpg
Posted at 3:27 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 16:27:21-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven people were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Emergency crews responded around 1:30 p.m. to Raytown Road between East 87th Street and East 90th Terrace.

A spokesperson with the KCMO Fire Department said multiple extractions were needed.

7 injury crash feb 4.jpg

Of the seven parties transferred to area hospitals, police said four were juveniles and three were adults. Police also said one juvenile and one adult were in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone