70-year-old driver dies after tractor-trailer strikes overpass in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 70-year-old man died after an overnight single-vehicle crash off Interstate 29 in Platte County.

Around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, the driver of a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was driving on southbound I-29, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

The tractor-trailer left the road and struck the Z Highway overpass.

The 70-year-old driver, of Omaha, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is evaluating the damage done to the Z Highway overpass.

According to an initial investigation from the Platte County Sheriff's Office, neither alcohol nor weather are thought to be contributing factors to the collision.

“It is always a tragedy when someone loses their life in a crash," Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said in a written statement. "We are still investigating the cause of this particular crash, but as always, I urge the public to drive safely and to be aware of circumstances that may impact the safety of their driving.”

