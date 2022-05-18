Authorities search for suspect after 2 people shot near UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at the University of Missouri-Kansas City issued an alert after two people were shot near the campus on Wednesday. A suspect in the incident is still at large.

One message read: "NEW INFORMATION: UMKC police found two gunshot victims in a car in lot 5st and Oak. Said pedestrian shot into vehicle. No description. Suspect at large."

Another read: "ACTIVE SHOOTER north of 51st and Oak Streets. Determine your safest course of action: RUN-HIDE-FIGHT. Police are responding. Updates to follow."

A UMKC spokesperson told KSHB 41 News the pedestrian was walking on Oak Street and fired into the vehicle.

According to KCPD, one victim was critically injured while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working two scenes. One near Oak and east 50th streets and another at a Whole Foods.

A graduation for East High School, a school in the Kansas City Public Schools district, was set for Wednesday night.

KCPS spokesperson Elle Moxley told KSHB 41the graduation is continuing as planned.

According to Moxley, the district's security team is in communication with UMKC's police department as well as the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

This story is developing and may be updated.

