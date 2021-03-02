Ad Hoc Group Against Crime: No charges in officer shootings happens 'too often'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges not being filed in situations where a police officer shoots and kills a Black man happens “all too often,” according to one Kansas City, Missouri, advocacy group.

As such, Damon Daniel, president of the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, said he wasn’t surprised to hear the same happened in relation to the March 2020 shooting death of Donnie Sanders.

For some families, according to Daniel, the only thing they can look forward to is a civil case.

Daniel said several questions come to mind regarding Sanders’ case, including how a moving violation resulted in his death, what the officer could have done differently and why the pursuit occurred.

“I just think that as a community we need to become more active in helping law enforcement define what policing should look like in our community,” Daniel said, “and also continue to look at how we hold them accountable for ongoing training as well.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the lack of charges Monday, stating that her office was required to only look at whether or not criminal charges were warranted.

Daniel said there’s “no reason” for anyone to fear law enforcement because of outstanding tickets, but he also understands the “level of fear” Black men carry in interactions with law enforcement.

“I think there is some healing that needs to take place between the community and law enforcement,” he said.

Officers, according to Daniel, also have to take responsibility for the actions of others so the community can move forward.

“I think that there are law enforcement officials who just have to accept the fact that there are toxic individuals that carried out bad actions that painted those who wear the badge in the wrong color,” Daniel said.

