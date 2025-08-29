Alleged Kansas City, Kansas, police killer appears in court on capital murder charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 31-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man charged in the death earlier this week of KCK police Ofc. Hunter Simoncic , made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Dennis Mitchell III appeared in court Friday afternoon before Wyandotte County District Court Judge Michael Russell.

The judge appointed Mitchell with an attorney. Online court records reveal Mitchell was appointed with a “Kansas death penalty” defense.

Earlier this week, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree charged Mitchell with capital murder of a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing or attempting to flee police, two counts of felony theft and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon who had been convicted as a juvenile.

Dupree has until next week to announce his intent to seek the death penalty as a sentencing option should Mitchell be found guilty.

Earlier this month, Dupree announced his intent to seek the death penalty as a sentence against Shawn Harris, the man charged in the shooting death of Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming. Harris was also appointed a public defender team that specializes in death penalty cases.

Mitchell remained in custody Friday on a $2 million bond. He’s set to return to court for a status conference at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21.

