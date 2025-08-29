'He was truly one of our heroes': Kansas City, Kansas holds memorial vigil for fallen officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of people filled the square Thursday night in front of Kansas City, Kansas, City Hall to honor fallen KCK officer Hunter Simoncic.

Simoncic was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday morning while assisting with a police chase. Since then, there has been a outpouring of support for the Kansas native.

Thursday was an emotional night paying tribute to one of the Kansas City, Kansas, police department's finest.

Brian Luton

Many people came early to leave flowers and pray in front of the KCKPD car to honor Simoncic. Everyone came together to light a candle in memory of Simoncic's sacrifice.

Brian Luton

Friends and family shared powerful testimony during Thursday night's service. Hunter's long time friend, Blake Fisher, who serves as a sheriff's deputy in Greenwood County, Kansas, gave an emotional speech explaining Simoncic died doing what he was called to do.

Brian Luton

"I can't express the pain it brings me to speak about [Hunter] in the past tense," Fisher said. "I will forever cherish your quirky smile, which brought so much joy to everyone around you. I'm sorry you have become another statistic in the line of duty deaths. I'm sorry you gave everything for a job that is often thankless."

What we heard on Thursday night was what we have been hearing all week: Hunter Simoncic was more than a uniform.

KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman spoke about how much Simoncic overcame to do his job, including not letting a stutter slow him down. He would voluntarily read to second grade students at Kansas City Kansas Public Schools.

Chief Oakman explained Simoncic loved his community and that came across in everything he did.

Brian Luton

"He [told me], I picked a community to serve that needed people to serve them," Chief Oakman said. "This is a young man that at only 26, Hunter knew his purpose. He gave his life for his serving."

Previous coverage on Simoncic's impact at Banneker Elementary and Mission Barbell Club can be found here.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability, solutions and consumer advocacy. Share your story with Isabella.