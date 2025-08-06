Wyandotte County DA to consider death penalty against suspect charged in deputy killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced Wednesday that he will seek the death penalty at sentencing if the suspect charged in the killing of Deputy Elijah Ming is found guilty.

Last week, Dupree charged Shawn M. Harris with one count of capital murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Ming’s death on July 26 .

Dupree had 10 days from the date of the original charges to announce his intentions, whether or not to seek the death penalty against Harris.

At a news conference last week, Dupree said he would consult with members of Ming’s family, law enforcement and the community before reaching his decision.

“The State of Kansas intends, upon conviction of the defendant for the crime of Capital Murder, to request a separate sentencing proceeding to determine whether the defendant should be sentenced to death,” Dupree wrote in a filing Wednesday morning.

Harris remains in custody in the Johnson County, Kansas, jail on a $2 million bond.

Attorneys in the case have scheduled a status conference for Aug. 21.

Harris is currently represented by three attorneys from the Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit .

