Man faces capital murder, felon in possession charges in killing of Wyandotte County deputy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced Tuesday that his office has filed charges against the suspect in the Saturday shooting death of Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming.

Shawn M. Harris, 38, is charged with one count of capital murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon in Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home in southern Kansas City, Kansas.

Dupree noted the crime of capital murder carries a possible life sentence and the possibility of the death penalty. Dupree said he has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty and would seek counsel from Ming's family, law enforcement partners and others in the community before making his decision.

"This decision is one not made lightly," Dupree said of deciding on the death penalty.

The DA faces a 10-day deadline to decide.

Dupree said he would be personally prosecuting the case.

On Saturday afternoon, July 26, Ming and a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer were called to the 2600 block of S. 30th Street after receiving a call from a woman who was fearful as she moved out of a home. As the pair approached the home, Harris opened fire, fatally wounding Ming.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Karl Oakman described the call as a "civil standby." He said Ming and the responding officer would not have known about Harris' criminal background before arriving.

KSHB 41 News spoke with neighbors who recounted a chaotic scene on S. 30th Street, capturing an exchange of gunfire before Harris eventually surrendered to police.

Harris remains in custody without bond in the Johnson County, Kansas, Detention Center. He was set for arraignment at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"Please know that Wyandotte County will forever be grateful for the life, legacy and sacrifice that Deputy Ming made for the safety of us all," Dupree said in a message directed toward Ming's family.

Dupree was flanked at the news conference by Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic, Unified Government Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner, Oakman and others.

Soptic thanked the community for their support.

"The outpouring of support from this community has been overwhelming," Soptic said.

Funeral arrangements for Ming have not yet been announced. The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said the agency is working to establish a fund the public can contribute to.

On Sunday, members of KCK's faith community gathered in remembrance of Ming.

Monday afternoon, members of the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office gathered to place flowers and take a moment to remember Ming at a memorial outside the sheriff's office.

One of Ming’s former baseball teammates, Miguel Barron, said Ming was someone he looked up to .

Ming’s former principal at F.L. Schlagle High School still remembers Ming’s big, inviting smile many years after he graduated.

Gary Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Pizza and Grill on Quindaro Boulevard, said Ming was a frequent customer , usually ordering 10-piece wings and fries.

“He was a top-notch man,” Wilson said.

John Hill III used to coach Ming at Fort Scott Community College.

“He was always being part of the solution, moving us forward,” Hill remembered .

