‘I love you son’: Father of Wyandotte County Deputy Ming remembers son killed in line of duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The father of Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming remembered his son Monday, saying he was the definition of a “good dude.”

“The words to express my pain, disappointment, anger, sadness and absolute disbelief will never come to me,” Mark Ming posted Monday morning on Facebook .

On Saturday afternoon, his son Eli received a call to help a woman who was fearful as she moved out of a home in the 2600 block of S. 30th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

As Eli and a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer arrived and approached the house, a suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Shawn M. Harris , opened fire, fatally wounding the deputy.

“The pain of this loss is unbearable because I know his worth,” Mark Ming wrote. “I’m devastated because his son has lost the perfect father, his wife is without her best friend, and his brothers and sisters are without their most level-headed sibling.”

Mark Ming’s wife, Eli's mother, died earlier this month, according to Mark's post.

“I love you son…take care of your brother and your mom…she needed you more than me,” Mark Ming wrote.

On Monday afternoon, members of the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office gathered outside the courthouse next to Ming's patrol car. Those in attendance placed roses on the vehicle and offered comfort to others.

