Alleged Olathe East shooting appears in court, will go to trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The student who allegedly opened fire in an Olathe East assistant principal's office last March has been bound over for trial.

Jaylon Elmore, 19, appeared Monday in Johnson County District Court. He has been charged with attempted capital murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which are both felonies, and two counts of criminal use of weapons, both misdemeanors.

The four charges appear in an amended complaint filed last month.

The weapons use charges stem from possessing a gun on school property and refusing to give the gun to school and/or police authorities.

No date has been set for Elmore’s trial, but he’s due back in court April 10 for a scheduling conference.

Olathe East administrators received a tip that a student had brought a gun to school.

Eventually, that led former Assistant Principal and Athletics Director Kaleb Stoppel and another administrator to confront Elmore in his office about the gun.

Stoppel texted Olathe East School Resource Officer Erik Clark for help when Elmore became uncooperative.

When Clark entered the office, Elmore opened fire and shot at the Olathe police officer.

Clark returned fire, striking Elmore.

Stoppel also was shot during the exchange of gunfire.

Both Clark and Stoppel were treated and released from the hospital the day of the shooting.

Elmore remained hospitalized for several months.

He remains jailed on a $1 million bond.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .