Amazon assisting with investigation after driver killed in possible dog mauling in Excelsior Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an Amazon delivery driver was found dead on Monday outside of an Excelsior Springs residence due to a possible animal mauling, an Amazon spokesperson says the company is assisting law enforcement with the investigation.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said the incident took place Monday afternoon along Highway O near Magnolia Lane. Deputies located the victim, who may have died due to trauma from animal bites.

When deputies attempted to contact the victim, they located two aggressive dogs, a German Shepherd and English Mastiff. The deputies fired at the dogs, killing them, due to their aggressive nature.

Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski provided KSHB 41 News with the following statement:

We’re deeply saddened by tonight’s tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver’s loved ones. We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation.





KSHB 41 News is speaking with Childers Tuesday and will provide updates on the investigation as they are available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .