Andrew County Sheriff's Office investigates murder-suicide Monday in Savannah, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon in Savannah, Missouri, according to the Andrew County Sheriff's Office.

Andrew County deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 12000 block of Country Road 321 in Savannah. A possible fatality was reported while deputies were en route to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies located a female in her 30s and a male in his 40s dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

The Andrew County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Andrew County Coroner's Office are investigating the case.

