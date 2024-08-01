Another delay in the court case of accused serial killer Fredrick Scott

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been almost seven years since Fredrick Scott was arrested and almost eight years since the first of six murders he's accused of committing.

Frustrated families of his alleged victims are waiting for closure as Scott's case has yet to go to trial.

Prosecutors charge he killed five people on or near the Indian Creek Trail in Kansas City Missouri. Although no official motive was given, five of the six victims were white men between the ages of 54-67. The sixth victim was a homeless woman, and officials say based on her clothing and appearance, it's possible Scott thought the woman was a man.

The killings took place over a 12-month span from August 2016 to August 2017.

Scott's trial has been delayed multiple times.

Reasons for the delays include Scott being deemed mentally incompetent and his defense attorney withdrawing from the case, citing a conflict of interest.

It appears the case has been delayed again because of more questions surrounding Scott's mental health status.

According to a Jackson County Court Spokesperson, earlier this week Scott got upset in court that his case wasn't proceeding and the judge had to clear the courtroom and hallway so he could be led away. This comes as concerns surfaced Scott hasn't been taking his medications consistently.

Now the judge has ordered Scott to be committed to the Department of Mental Health.

Scott is accused of killing John Palmer, 55; David Lenox, 66; Timothy Rice, 57; Mike Darby, 61; Karen Harmeyer, 65; and Steven Gibbons, 57.

A status conference in the case has been set for August 30th.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.