Another New Year's Eve filled with the sounds of gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite pleas from police and city officials, the sounds of gunfire filled parts of Kansas City, Missouri, in the final hour of 2023 and the early hours of the new year.

KCMO police reported 237 ShotSpotter calls and 144 sounds of gunshots reports from the public between 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 6 a.m. Monday.

Celebratory gunfire hit two victims in separate incidents in KCMO, police said.

One victim told police he was walking on a sidewalk in the early hours of the new year in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street when he was hit by gunfire, according to a police report.

The man suffered minor injuries.

About 1 a.m., one person suffered a graze wound and another stepped on broken glass when gunfire slammed through a window and into a residence in the 7800 block of Ruskin Way, police said.

Missouri state lawmakers have been trying to pass a law that would crack down on the issue.

Blair's Law makes celebratory gunfire a class E felony after a second offense, and class D felony for three or more offenses.

The law is named after Blair Shanahan Lane, who was killed by celebratory gunfire on July 4, 2011.

Senator Greg Razor and Representative Mark Sharp, along with other lawmakers, ,said Blair's Law is one of their initiatives for the upcoming Missouri legislative session.

“Mark has introduced this in the house, and I did in the senate. We passed Blair’s Law last year. We were very excited and then the governor vetoed it," Sen. Razor said.

Governor Mike Parson vetoed Blair’s law last year because of other elements attached to the law.

“And I do think, even with all of the pandemonium we are going to have, especially on the House side I think it has a really good chance of getting it passed again this year,” Sen. Razor said.

Representative Sharp brought up other instances of stray bullets injuring kids in the metro.

11-year-old Lauren Reddick was recently paralyzed by a bullet from a gun battle near her home.

“So that just shows you the need that we need to pass this bill,” Sharp said.

The legislative session begins Wednesday in Jefferson City, Mo.

"We have passed it. We know it can be done now,” Sen. Razor said.

Both lawmakers have prefiled Blair’s Law for the upcoming session.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.