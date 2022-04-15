Argument over $50 debt ends in Independence murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man is charged with murder for shooting another man Thursday in an argument over a $50 debt.

Darrel Maggard, 35, is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

Independence police officers found the victim, George Dale, dead in a car at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the Cargo Largo store parking lot at 13900 East 35th Street.

The incident occurred a few minutes before that at an Independence house.

A man, who also collected money owed to him by Maggard, told police he drove Dale to the house.

Dale and Maggard got into an argument about the money and Dale said he wanted to fight Maggard for the money, according to a court document.

Maggard offered Dale a bag of marijuana to settle the debt before pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting Dale as he sat in a car, the court document states.

The driver of the car sped from the scene and stopped in the parking lot of the Cargo Largo.

Maggard had previous convictions on three counts of robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .