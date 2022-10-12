Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.

Independence police officers attempted to stop a vehicle as part of an armed disturbance investigation in the city, but the vehicle sped off.

During the ensuing chase, someone in the vehicle fired at officers on several different occasions.

No officers were struck and there were no reported injuries.

Eventually, police got the vehicle stopped and took the suspects into custody in the area of Interstate 70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

—

