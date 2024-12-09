Armed suspect takes student's backpack near Overland Park middle school

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An alleged gunman robbed a juvenile of her backpack Monday morning in Overland Park as she walked to school.

The robbery happened moments after the suspect broke into a car and stole an item less than a block away, police said.

The suspect targeted the juvenile as the suspect vehicle was leaving the neighborhood.

Police said the man allegedly pointed a firearm at the girl before taking her backpack. She was not harmed, per OPPD.

Both incidents happened around 8 a.m. near 132nd and Outlook Street. Police said patrols have been increased in the area near Overland Trail Middle School.

OPPD described the suspect as a man wearing a black mask and a gray sweatshirt.

The suspect vehicle, a white SUV, was last seen traveling eastbound toward Nall Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call OPPD at 913-890-1374.

