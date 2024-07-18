Arrest made in 2017 murder of December Htoo, 15-year-old found dead inside KCK laundromat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An arrest has been made in the murder of a December Htoo, a 15-year-old teen who was killed inside of a laundromat in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2017.

On Nov. 17, 2017, about 7 a.m., Htoo was found dead by an employee at the Maple Hill Laundromat located near Gibbs Road and S. 34th Street.

An investigation found Htoo had been killed the night before he was found.

Htoo, a then-student and wrestler at J.C. Harmon High School, was remembered as a "one of a kind, very unique, very funny, very outgoing loving kid" by his former coach.

Tod Palmer/KSHB December Htoo - killed in 2017

The murder of Htoo's had gone cold as investigators continued to look into what led to his death.

A gun was recovered during a police stop in September 2021 in Lenexa. It came back that it was used in the homicide.

The case went cold again, but that gun was traced to the original owner.

Detectives developed a suspect profile from there, but the case went cold again.

A new detective who took over in May identified a suspect with a car and that led to the charges.

Louis Samano is currently in jail on an aggravated Arson Charge from 2018 out of Overland Park.

Tod Palmer/KSHB Arrest made in 2017 death of teen at KCK laundromat

He has now been charged with premeditated murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

He is currently in jail at the Larned Correctional facility.

