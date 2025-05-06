Attorneys for accused Kansas City serial killer want jury to assess competency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys for accused serial killer Fredrick Scott have asked a judge to allow a citizen jury to determine his competence to stand trial.

Scott faces several counts of murder in connection with a string of deaths in the 2010s, mostly along Indian Creek Trail in Kansas City, Missouri.

He’s been in custody since 2017 but has yet to stand trial due to fluctuations in his alleged capacity to stand trial.

Most recently, in February 2025, an evaluation conducted by the Missouri Department of Mental Health found Scott competent.

Following that report, Scott’s attorneys asked for a second evaluation.

Family members of one of Scott’s alleged victims told KSHB 41 I-Team investigator Caitlin Knute Tuesday that prosecutors told them the second evaluation found Scott incompetent to stand trial.

The idea of asking a citizen jury to make a competency decision is within the right of his defense attorneys, though it’s not common practice.

A Jackson County Circuit Court judge has set a hearing on the matter for May 30.

