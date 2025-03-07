Delays in trial of alleged Kansas City serial killer Fredrick Scott continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The families of victims killed along the Indian Creek Trail more than seven years ago will have to wait even longer for justice.

Despite the Missouri Department of Mental Health determining on Feb. 14 that the alleged killer, Fredrick Scott, is competent to stand trial, his defense made a motion to have a second evaluation conducted. And, by law, the judge stated he is legally bound to approve that motion.

We were in court and talked to frustrated family members of the victims who said they've been down this road before.

Scott has been in custody since 2017, charged with killing six people, five of them on or near the Indian Creek Trail.

But, during the time he's been in custody, he's slipped in and out of mental competency, delaying the start of a trial again and again.

In this most recent hearing, both the prosecution and defense noted there are issues with Scott taking his medication.

His defense attorney shared in court that his client is being medicated for schizophrenia.

But, as we've previously reported, at the Jackson County Detention Center where Scott is being held, staff can't force him to take his medication the way staff can at the DMH can.

Meanwhile, there's a backlog at the DMH, both for mental health evaluations and admittance for treatment. The typical prisoner awaiting trial is forced to wait up to 12 months, just for a bed to open up.

Even when a person is sent to DMH and staff are able to stabilize that person and restore them to competency, as soon as they head back to jail. there's no guarantee they will stay on their medication. That possibly renders them unable to fully understand the proceedings against them and unable to assist in their own defense.

When that happens, the cycle can start over again, as has been the case with Scott (including a change of defense attorneys).

The judge said today he hopes to have another hearing in May to review the results of the second evaluation.

The Judge is also requesting another hearing before then with the DMH to see what involvement their mobile team has with Scott to try to ensure he remains on his medication while in the Jackson County Detention Center.

