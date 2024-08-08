Attorneys representing Andrew Lester ask judge to sequester jury, witnesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Attorneys representing Andrew Lester, the Northland man charged in the shooting of teen Ralph Yarl, hope to sequester jurors and witnesses during the upcoming trial.

Lester’s attorneys made the filing in Clay County Circuit Court last week. Clay County Judge David Paul Chamberlain has not yet ruled on the request.

Lester faces one count of 1st degree assault and one count of armed criminal action - both felonies - in connection to the April 2023 shooting of Yarl, who appeared at Lester’s doorstep in error in an attempt to pick up his siblings.

Yarl has since graduated from Staley High School and is slated to start college this fall at the University of Texas, where he plans to study engineering and participate in the marching band.

A pre-trial conference is slated for 9 a.m., Sept. 6, with the trial identified to start on 9 a.m., Oct. 7.

