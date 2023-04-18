84-year-old man charged in shooting of Ralph Yarl turned himself into custody Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 84-year-old Andrew Lester, charged in the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, is in custody.

Lester turned himself in to the Clay County Detention Center Tuesday, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Lester is currently in the booking process.

Lester was charged Monday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

He told police Thursday he thought someone was breaking into the home after the doorbell rang, and grabbed a gun before heading to the door. Lester's statement to police says Yarl was first shot in the head through the glass storm door, before he was shot a second time in the arm while on the ground.

Yarl was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries Thursday, his family's attorney updated Monday that he had been released from the hospital and was recovering at home.

Lester was arrested and interviewed by police, and was booked at the KCPD East Patrol Division for a couple of hours. Lester was released once it was determined that additional investigation would be needed beyond a 24-hour hold.

Lester's bond has been set at $200,000, the amount requested by the prosecutor. He faces 10 to 30 years in prison for the assault charge and between three to 15 years for the armed criminal action charge.

