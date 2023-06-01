Attorneys representing Jackson Mahomes want to file motion under seal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys representing Jackson Mahomes in a criminal sexual assault case asked a Johnson County District Court judge Thursday for the ability to file a motion and affidavit under seal.

Attorney Brandan Davies filed the motion Thursday morning on behalf of Mahomes, who faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor battery in connection to a Feb. 25, 2023 incident at an Overland Park club.

The statute cited in Davies’ filing - KSA 21-5502, references that “evidence of a complaining witness’ previous sexual conduct with any person - including the defendant” is not admissible or referred to in “any proceeding before the court.”

The statute does allow for the exceptions to the rule, which includes the defendant being able to file a written motion to the court.

Mahomes’ attorneys appear to be hoping to make that motion under seal.

While attorneys are hoping to make the motion itself under seal, case details, including the affidavit outlining the ratational for charges against Mahomes, have been allowed to be public by Mahomes’ attorneys, state prosecutor and Judge Thomas Sutherland.

Mahomes is go back in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

