ATV driver faces multiple charges after allegedly striking KCPD officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ATV driver who allegedly ran over a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer on April 12 is now facing multiple charges from Jackson County prosecutors.

Kendall S. Coleman, 27, faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and aggravated fleeing a stop or detention.

According to court documents, Kansas City, Missouri, police were conducting a traffic violation stop on a group of ATVs and motorcycles at Truman Road and Main Street on April 12.

During the stop, an officer attempted to remove the ATV driver, later identified as Coleman, from his vehicle to place him in custody.

Coleman reversed the ATV, causing the officer to fall to the ground.

RELATED | KC leaders addressed Saturday night's aggravated assault against KCPD officer by an ATV driver

While the officer was crouched down, Coleman lifted his ATV into a wheelie and then dropped the front wheels of the vehicle onto the officer, running him over with all four tires, per police.

Coleman then fled the scene.

Officers later located Coleman near 31st Street and Southwest Boulevard.

However, he fled again, eventually ending up on I-35, where he was weaving between southbound lanes of the highway while traveling northbound.

ATV driving the wrong way on I-35

Officers eventually lost sight of Coleman.

An anonymous tip led to the identification and apprehension of Coleman, who is in custody.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.