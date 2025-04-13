KCMO Police: Officer seriously injured after run over by ATV operator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer suffered serious head injuries Saturday night after they were run over by an ATV operator.

A police spokesperson said the officer had responded just before 7 p.m. Saturday to a crash near E. Truman Road and Main Street.

It’s not clear if the ATV operator was involved in the crash, but police say an aggravated assault took place. Police then say an ATV operator attempted to avoid stop sticks from police.

The spokesperson said the ATV operator then completed a wheelie and struck the officer.

The officer fell after being struck. The ATV operator ran over the officer. The officer was transported to an area hospital with serious head injuries.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

