KCPD continues search for ATV operator who assaulted officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police continue to search for the ATV operator who assaulted an officer Saturday.

During a press conference addressing the incident Monday, police released a photo of the subject.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department

Police responded just before 7 p.m. Saturday to Truman Road and Main Street on reports of an injury accident involving an officer.

While attempting to avoid a stop stick, the ATV driver did a wheelie and struck the officer. After the officer fell to the ground, the ATV drove over the officer and fled the scene.

Shortly after, around 7:22 p.m., an ATV was spotted driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 near Broadway.

ATV driving the wrong way on I-35

Police confirmed Sunday that investigators believe the ATV operator in the video is the same who assaulted police.

The injured officer was released from the hospital Sunday and continues to recover.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.