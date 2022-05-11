Authorities investigate fire in Lexington, Missouri, as arson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Lexington, Missouri, are investigating an early Wednesday morning fire as arson.

Crews responded to the area of 224 west of Lexington.

The Lexington Fire Department Brad Weber told KSHB 41 News that the abandoned home hasn't had electricity or gas since 1993.

Officials are working to see if this fire is connected to three other fires that happened in Caldwell County , one of which killed a woman.

No suspect has been taken into custody in relation to any of the fires.

However, the Lafeyette County Sheriff said a red pickup truck is of interest.

