Authorities say child died as part of Thursday police shooting in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities said Friday that a child was among the two people who were killed Thursday afternoon as part of a police shooting at an Independence apartment complex.

It remains unclear what role, if any, police may have had in the child’s death.

The Independence Police Department is one of several police agencies in Jackson County that are part of the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team. Participating departments rotate who is the lead agency in investigations. The Blue Springs Police Department is leading the investigation into Thursday’s police shooting.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Independence officers were called to an apartment in the Oval Springs Apartment complex near Missouri Highway 291 and Larkspur Lane on a domestic disturbance.

Authorities have not yet provided a clear picture of what happened once officers arrived.

Early Thursday night, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released a statement, saying they were investigating the police shooting.

"We will move forward with our review as quickly as reasonably possible," the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to those involved and their families."

Later Thursday night, police announced two people had died in connection to the incident at the apartment.

On Thursday, KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson spoke with Carrie Lufkin, a property manager at the Oval Spring Apartments, who described the incident as a "fatal domestic situation."

