Authorities shoot, kill homicide suspect after 2-state chase ends in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a suspect connected to a homicide in a Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident happened late Tuesday evening in Platte County.

According to the Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen, before the shooting, the man led police on a chase that stretched into parts of Kansas and Missouri.

The chase started at around 9:15 p.m. in KCMO.

Officers spotted the 26-year-old suspect and began to pursue him before a chase began.

Eventually, the chase made its way onto Interstate 435 in Kansas.

The suspect drove the wrong way on I-435 through Kansas until he crashed near Platte County. No one was injured in the chase.

He then made his way into a neighborhood and a standoff ensued.

Eventually, KCPD officer and MSHP troopers shot and killed them man.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation.

Owen said the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest.

