Basehor man pleads no contest in indecent liberties case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Basehor, Kansas, man pleaded no contest Thursday to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, a level 3 felony.

As a result of the plea, the court found Austin J. Wiles, 19, guilty of inappropriate sexual contact with two different 12-year-old girls in separate incidents on May 28 and June 1, 2020, near Basehor Elementary School.

The incidents happened in the cab of his truck.

The girls’ families approved of the no-contest plea.

Wiles’ sentencing is scheduled for March 11 and he likely faces a sentence of more than 23 years in prison. The court will consider prior criminal history in making the final determination.

Wiles, who was 18 at the time of the incidents, likely will be subject to post-release supervision and be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

