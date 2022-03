KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Basehor, Kansas, man was sentenced to 275 months, or nearly 23 years, in prison on Friday for a case involving indecent liberties with a child.

On Feb. 3, a court found Austin J. Wiles, 19 , guilty of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, a level three felony.

The crimes, which Wiles committed on May 28 and June 1 of 2020, involved two different 12-year-old girls.

Wiles will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

—